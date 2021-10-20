1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Holdings Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,379,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35,946 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.12% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $43,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,185,000 after acquiring an additional 463,393 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,034,000 after acquiring an additional 165,258 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 581,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,066,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 50,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 390,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,451,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. 47.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.72.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Monday, August 30th.

In other news, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $1,608,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,937,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $601,188.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,973 shares of company stock worth $4,871,454. Corporate insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts designed to help customers express, connect, and celebrate. The Company’s ecommerce business platform features the following brands: 1-800-Flowers.com �, 1-800-Baskets.com �, Cheryl’s Cookies �, Harry & David �, PersonalizationMall.com �, Shari’s Berries �, FruitBouquets.com �, Moose Munch �, The Popcorn Factory �, Wolferman’s Bakery �, Stock Yards � and Simply Chocolate �.

