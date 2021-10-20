$1.84 Billion in Sales Expected for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will report sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.87 billion. ICON Public reported sales of $701.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 162.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year sales of $5.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ICON Public.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ICLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in ICON Public by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $277.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.78. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $168.76 and a 1-year high of $301.72. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICON Public (ICLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.