10,124 Shares in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $128.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.25. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $62.57 and a 12-month high of $151.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

