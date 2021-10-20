12,468 Shares in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,402,000 after purchasing an additional 163,284 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in EVERTEC by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,824,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,275,000 after buying an additional 240,345 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EVERTEC by 558.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in EVERTEC by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EVTC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EVERTEC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $48.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.99. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $48.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.99.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. As a group, analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

