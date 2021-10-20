$129.30 Million in Sales Expected for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) will report $129.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ironSource’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.50 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ironSource will report full-year sales of $520.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $515.90 million to $525.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $683.05 million, with estimates ranging from $667.00 million to $696.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ironSource.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ironSource in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in ironSource during the second quarter worth about $2,433,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ironSource during the second quarter worth about $210,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in ironSource during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ironSource during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ironSource during the second quarter worth about $195,000.

IS traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,979. ironSource has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

