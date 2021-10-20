$132.33 Million in Sales Expected for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will post sales of $132.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $136.00 million and the lowest is $125.00 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted sales of $17.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 649.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $418.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $375.50 million to $443.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $800.94 million, with estimates ranging from $671.30 million to $874.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. The company’s revenue was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHVN shares. UBS Group cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $128.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.25. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $62.57 and a 12 month high of $151.51.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

