13D Management LLC Has $6.33 Million Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

13D Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. eHealth accounts for about 2.2% of 13D Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. 13D Management LLC owned 0.41% of eHealth worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,050,000. Hudson Executive Capital LP lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,168,000 after buying an additional 750,501 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,058,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,975,000 after buying an additional 471,371 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,641,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $19,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EHTH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

EHTH traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.81. 3,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,489. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.37 and a beta of -0.12. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.69 and a twelve month high of $93.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.02.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $96.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.65 million. eHealth had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

