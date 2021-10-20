13D Management LLC Sells 3,805 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

13D Management LLC decreased its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the quarter. Trinity Industries makes up about 3.0% of 13D Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. 13D Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $8,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 20.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 749.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRN traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -37.32 and a beta of 1.39. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 227.03%.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

