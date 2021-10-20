$14.70 Million in Sales Expected for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will post $14.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.56 million and the lowest is $13.90 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48,900%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $47.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.10 million to $51.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $215.38 million, with estimates ranging from $155.21 million to $268.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bloom Burton started coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.70. 317,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,062,766. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 0.48. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $24.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $14.85.

In related news, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $779,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $80,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 282,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,199,500. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after buying an additional 1,315,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,627,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,009,000 after buying an additional 3,320,601 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,462 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 781,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 641,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

