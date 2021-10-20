$143.49 Million in Sales Expected for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to announce $143.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $143.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.72 million. fuboTV reported sales of $61.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 134.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year sales of $568.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $566.63 million to $569.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $925.28 million, with estimates ranging from $869.03 million to $974.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. fuboTV’s revenue was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FUBO shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

In other news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in fuboTV by 701.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,624,000 after buying an additional 7,676,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in fuboTV by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,658,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,239,000 after buying an additional 3,095,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in fuboTV by 2,003.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after buying an additional 2,306,692 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in fuboTV by 345.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,720,000 after buying an additional 1,394,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in fuboTV by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,107,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,658,000 after buying an additional 1,141,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FUBO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,117,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,965,300. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.53.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

