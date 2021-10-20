$16.00 Million in Sales Expected for Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) will announce sales of $16.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings. Airgain posted sales of $13.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year sales of $68.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.10 million to $69.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $82.25 million, with estimates ranging from $75.10 million to $89.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Airgain had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen lowered shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

AIRG stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,042. Airgain has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.35 million, a P/E ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Airgain by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 489,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP boosted its holdings in Airgain by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 468,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Airgain by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 360,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 16,706 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airgain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,590,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Airgain by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 88,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

