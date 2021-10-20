$171.80 Million in Sales Expected for SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) to report $171.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SkillSoft’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $176.50 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that SkillSoft will report full-year sales of $681.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $680.37 million to $682.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $720.86 million, with estimates ranging from $705.00 million to $750.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SkillSoft.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SKIL shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on SkillSoft in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

NASDAQ SKIL opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. SkillSoft has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $12.80.

In related news, CFO Ryan H. Murray purchased 17,500 shares of SkillSoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $187,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

