$188.00 Million in Sales Expected for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will report sales of $188.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $189.00 million and the lowest is $187.00 million. FormFactor posted sales of $178.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year sales of $752.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $747.40 million to $756.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $819.77 million, with estimates ranging from $805.00 million to $838.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $188.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.33 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

Shares of FORM traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.61. 5,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,011. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average of $38.10. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 51.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in FormFactor by 196.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

