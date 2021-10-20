188,990 Shares in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 188,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATIP. Advent International Corp MA purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,105,025,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,156,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,731,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,814,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ATIP shares. Citigroup cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Benchmark lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. initiated coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lowered ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $13.05.

ATI Physical Therapy Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

