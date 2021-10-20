1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Gap Down to $47.82

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.82, but opened at $46.74. 1st Source shares last traded at $46.74, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.19.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $81.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.50 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 29.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 2,500 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $108,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,413,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,257,000 after acquiring an additional 152,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 16.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 538,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,018,000 after acquiring an additional 76,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 2.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 434,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 25.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 357,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 71,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

