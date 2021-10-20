$2.54 EPS Expected for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.53 and the highest is $2.57. Skyworks Solutions posted earnings of $1.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year earnings of $10.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $12.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,128.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.66. 42,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,634. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $134.28 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

