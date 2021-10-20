$2.54 EPS Expected for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.53 and the highest is $2.57. Skyworks Solutions posted earnings of $1.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year earnings of $10.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $12.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,128.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.66. 42,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,634. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $134.28 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.