$2.70 EPS Expected for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will report $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the highest is $3.23. Advance Auto Parts posted earnings of $2.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year earnings of $11.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.42 to $12.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $13.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.47.

NYSE AAP traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.14. The stock had a trading volume of 716,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,054. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.19 and its 200 day moving average is $203.14. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $142.59 and a twelve month high of $225.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,239,000 after acquiring an additional 25,390 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 827,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,900,000 after acquiring an additional 124,854 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

