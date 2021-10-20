$230.08 Million in Sales Expected for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to announce sales of $230.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $229.53 million to $231.10 million. Huron Consulting Group posted sales of $205.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year sales of $894.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $890.18 million to $897.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $967.66 million, with estimates ranging from $960.40 million to $973.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $230.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.38 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at $6,692,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 668.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.18.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

