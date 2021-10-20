$3.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to announce $3.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.17. The Home Depot reported earnings per share of $3.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full-year earnings of $14.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $14.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $15.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.91 to $15.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 EPS.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.61.

NYSE HD traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $358.23. 2,572,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,850,198. The Home Depot has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $359.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $332.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.47. The company has a market cap of $378.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 6.9% in the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 3.3% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 490.0% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.7% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

