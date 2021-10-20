$3.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.24. The PNC Financial Services Group reported earnings per share of $3.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year earnings of $14.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.04 to $16.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.04 to $15.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.03.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock opened at $206.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.46. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $106.85 and a 1 year high of $206.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.62%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

