$315.77 Million in Sales Expected for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will post sales of $315.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $319.90 million and the lowest is $314.91 million. Monolithic Power Systems posted sales of $259.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.56.

Shares of MPWR opened at $496.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.39, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $296.21 and a fifty-two week high of $521.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $483.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $3,638,985.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 992,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,797,807.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,668,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,530 shares of company stock valued at $30,820,906 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.