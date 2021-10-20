$353.25 Million in Sales Expected for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will report sales of $353.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $346.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $362.22 million. New York Community Bancorp reported sales of $295.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.00 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NYCB shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $395,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

NYCB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,841,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,510,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

