3,542 Shares in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 51.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

INSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.63.

NYSE INSP opened at $250.51 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $264.40. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.97 and a 200-day moving average of $206.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -143.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

