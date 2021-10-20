374,710 Shares in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) Acquired by Taconic Capital Advisors LP

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 374,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $983,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACTD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.73. 31,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,693. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

