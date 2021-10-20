3,886 Shares in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,886 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $161,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $234,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

SSD opened at $114.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.15 and a 200-day moving average of $110.74. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.20 and a 52 week high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $410.28 million during the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

