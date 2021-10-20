3M (NYSE:MMM) Position Increased by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in 3M by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 518,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,890,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,904,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.78. The company had a trading volume of 14,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $105.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.14. 3M has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 67.73%.

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 3M from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.54.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

