3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 72.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 230,317 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $17,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in 3M by 29.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth about $2,520,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in 3M by 7.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,889,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,157,000 after acquiring an additional 128,666 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of 3M from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.54.

MMM opened at $182.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. 3M has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

