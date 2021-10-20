$4.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to post sales of $4.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.44 billion. Colgate-Palmolive reported sales of $4.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year sales of $17.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.42 billion to $17.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.95 billion to $18.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.69.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 60,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 975.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,373,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $74.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.18. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

