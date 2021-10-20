$4.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to post $4.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.57 billion and the lowest is $4.55 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle reported sales of $3.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year sales of $18.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.35 billion to $18.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $19.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.86 billion to $19.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

NYSE JLL traded down $2.62 on Thursday, hitting $251.82. 189,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,141. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $101.39 and a 52-week high of $260.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

