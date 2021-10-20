401,400 Shares in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) Purchased by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 401,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 1.40% of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $6,832,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,789,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,824,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,568,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,859,000. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHAC stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.71.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

