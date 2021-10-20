$456.71 Million in Sales Expected for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) to announce $456.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $451.00 million to $462.42 million. Credit Acceptance reported sales of $426.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. The business had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.57 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%.

Several research firms recently commented on CACC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of CACC stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $614.30. 62,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a current ratio of 34.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $599.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.57. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $266.74 and a twelve month high of $671.12.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total transaction of $21,010,508.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.44, for a total transaction of $4,724,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,651 shares of company stock worth $47,292,046 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,213,000 after buying an additional 55,600 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 323,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $146,814,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,473,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,922,000 after buying an additional 20,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,035,000 after buying an additional 21,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

