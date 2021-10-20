54,491 Shares in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 54,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned 0.05% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter worth approximately $15,607,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4,355.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 798,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 780,395 shares in the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 88.6% in the second quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,317,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,304,000 after purchasing an additional 618,959 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 366.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 620,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 487,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,122,000 after purchasing an additional 409,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

VLRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. upped their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.74.

NYSE:VLRS opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.35 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $23.58.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

