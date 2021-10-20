$6.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will post earnings of $6.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $8.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.31. O’Reilly Automotive reported earnings per share of $7.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year earnings of $27.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.88 to $29.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $29.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.00 to $31.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.10 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $597.96.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $638.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,624. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $641.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $603.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $573.17. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total transaction of $16,211,747.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at $27,474,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total transaction of $3,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,393 shares of company stock worth $42,990,397. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

