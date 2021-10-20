606 Shares in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,247,000 after buying an additional 50,437 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

SHAK opened at $76.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -130.15 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.30. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHAK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.