7,033 Shares in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,790,000 after buying an additional 104,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 14.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 231,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after buying an additional 30,066 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.73 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PDCO. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.