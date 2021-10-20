7,376 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Bought by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,164 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,162 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $157,039,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 156.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,223,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 168.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,920,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,927 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,389. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.62. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $81.86 and a 12 month high of $83.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.