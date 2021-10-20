75,000 Shares in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Acquired by Shay Capital LLC

Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter worth $134,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter worth $253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter worth $827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PWP. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWP opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $255.52 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

