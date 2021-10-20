$760,000.00 in Sales Expected for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) will announce sales of $760,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Novan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $630,000.00 and the highest is $840,000.00. Novan posted sales of $1.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full year sales of $2.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 million to $3.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.11 million, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $3.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Novan had a negative net margin of 759.49% and a negative return on equity of 274.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.84 million.

NOVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novan in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Novan in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NOVN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 114,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,356. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of -0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the second quarter valued at about $464,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the second quarter valued at about $2,325,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the second quarter valued at about $2,946,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the second quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the second quarter valued at about $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

About Novan

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

