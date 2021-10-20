$83.96 Million in Sales Expected for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will report $83.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.80 million. e.l.f. Beauty posted sales of $72.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year sales of $367.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $359.90 million to $378.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $394.75 million, with estimates ranging from $382.13 million to $411.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of ELF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.32. The company had a trading volume of 204,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,061. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.17 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average is $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.20.

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $204,600.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,182. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

