888 (LON:888) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of 888 (LON:888) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.01) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of 888 from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of 888 from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 559.38 ($7.31).

Shares of LON:888 opened at GBX 396.20 ($5.18) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 413.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 401.35. 888 has a 52 week low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 494 ($6.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 127.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. 888’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.24%.

In other news, insider Mark Summerfield acquired 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 397 ($5.19) per share, with a total value of £1,052.05 ($1,374.51). Also, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £93,840 ($122,602.56). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 34,265 shares of company stock worth $13,739,205.

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

