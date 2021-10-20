8PAY (8PAY) Hits Market Cap of $604,475.83

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. During the last week, 8PAY has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $604,475.83 and $355,034.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for about $0.0597 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00064310 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00068543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00101125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,428.33 or 0.99614172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.12 or 0.06025474 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002483 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

