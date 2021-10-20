8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CTO Sells $13,382.08 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $13,382.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bryan R. Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Bryan R. Martin sold 509 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $13,503.77.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.40. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 1.5% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in 8X8 by 4.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in 8X8 by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in 8X8 by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in 8X8 by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

