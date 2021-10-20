$908.60 Million in Sales Expected for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will report $908.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $917.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $902.35 million. Charles River Laboratories International reported sales of $743.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year sales of $3.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.79.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.21, for a total transaction of $1,488,177.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,406,000 after acquiring an additional 527,728 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 95.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 32.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $9,712,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $412.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.96. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $219.79 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

