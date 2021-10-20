908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP John Kenneweg Sells 10,000 Shares

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MASS stock opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.77 million and a P/E ratio of -27.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $79.60.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 million. On average, analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

MASS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Sunday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 908 Devices by 198.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,500 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in 908 Devices by 128.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,454,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in 908 Devices by 24.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 415,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,084,000 after acquiring an additional 81,355 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in 908 Devices by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 357,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after purchasing an additional 48,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in 908 Devices by 288.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 259,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

