9,163 Shares in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Bought by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMIN. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 477,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,149,000 after buying an additional 216,342 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 379,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,621,000 after buying an additional 107,603 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 371,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,277,000 after buying an additional 66,870 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 167,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 51,351 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 133.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,176 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF alerts:

BATS:SMIN opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.87. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $55.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.