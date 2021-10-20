A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.39

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$39.39 and last traded at C$39.39, with a volume of 2509 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$38.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.41, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$576.88 million and a PE ratio of 21.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.47.

About A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN)

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

