a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Coverage Initiated at Truist

Stock analysts at Truist assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 62.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.11.

AKA stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. a.k.a. Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

