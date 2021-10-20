Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Stock Price Up 30.2%

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF)’s stock price was up 30.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.89 and last traded at $31.89. Approximately 824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.75.

Aareal Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AAALF)

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

