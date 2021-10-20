Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.45. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.000-$5.100 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.52.

ABT stock traded up $3.56 on Wednesday, reaching $122.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,373,788. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $103.13 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $217.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,211,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Abbott Laboratories stock. Camden National Bank grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

