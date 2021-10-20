AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Increased by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.70.

ABBV traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $108.63. 40,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,990,981. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.10. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The company has a market cap of $191.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.